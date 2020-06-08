Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt and sister Shaheen share pictures with Ranbir Kapoor's dog

Actress Alia Bhatt, who is reportedly staying with her boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor at his home amid the lockdown, shared some pictures with his dog on social media today. The 27-year-old actress who is an animal lover and has three cats of her own, posted two adorable pictures with her beau's dog on Instagram. "they make everything better, "the Raazi actress captioned the post.

Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt too posted a picture that shows her playing with the dog. "At least we have dogs," Shaheen captioned the post.

This isn't the first time that Alia Bhatt shared pictures of Ranbir Kapoor's pet dogs. Earlier, In her series of 'Stay Home' posts, she shared various ways to spend time more constructively and enjoy the simple pleasures in life such as clicking pictures of one's pets and posted a series of photos of her boyfriend's dogs, as well as her pet cat Edward.

On the film front, Alia Bhatt will be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir in Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra", which also features Amitabh Bachchan. She also has "Sadak 2" coming up, directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt and co-starring Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film is a sequel to the 1991 hit, "Sadak"

