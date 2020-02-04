After buying house in London, Alia Bhatt now wants her own private jet

Alia Bhatt said she can live on a budget

Alia Bhatt is one of the top actresses of Bollywood and she recently featured in the top 10 list of Forbes List of 100 Indian celebs in 2019. With success Alia is making a lot of moolah, however, the actress prefers to live her life on a budget. Speaking to Economic Times’ Panache magazine in an interview said that she always believed in the merits of living within a budget. She said, "I can live within a budget. I don't spend that much. My chartered accountant often tells me, 'Why don't you spend more?".

Alia also revealed that as a teenager she always kept a track of her expenses. She said, ""I never bought expensive things as a teenager. I didn't have the money." But when it came to buying bags and gym wear, Alia could not stop herself from splurge "The first expensive thing I bought (as a teenager) was with my own money - a Louis Vuitton bag. I splurge the most on bags. I love them. And gym clothes (laughs)," Alia said

Alia's elder sister Shaheen would often accompany her to her favourite athleisure store to keep a track of Alia's expenses. "I have every sort of track-pant from Lululemon. My sister has to literally give me a cut-off. She says (mock scolds), 'You're not allowed to spend more than this', when I walk into the store. I now shop modestly because she thinks I have a sickness for athleisure.” read the interview.

Alia also never finds spending on her holidays though she only takes time out to holiday during new years she is very particular about it, "I also splurge on holidays, but I take one holiday a year - the New Year one. I spend on the destination and the hotel. I hate shopping when I'm on holiday."

Alia also talked about her dreams and after buying her new house in London, the actress aims to get a private jet. "A private jet would be a luxury. I have chartered one before, but not for a holiday. A home in the mountains is a dream. I'll fulfil it later in life. I had a dream to buy a house in London and I did it in 2018. It's in Covent Garden and my sister lives there part-time."