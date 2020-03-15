Alia Bhatt rings in her 27th birthday with girl gang, shares photos from road trip and mid-night celebration

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt rings into 27th birthday with girl gang

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has turned 27 today. The actress rang in her birthday with a mid-night celebration amid her close friends and family. She was joined by her BFFs Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Meghna Goyal as the divas celebrated the special occasion together. Alia took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of her two friends posing for the camera and wrote, “OMG Look who’s hereeee.” The excitement of the Gully Boy actress is quite evident in the photo even though she is not a part of the frame.

Not just Alia Bhatt, but her BFFs also treated the fans with inside photos and videos from the mid-night birthday celebrations where the actress cut two cakes. She kickstarted her birthday bash early as the girls' gang was not able to wait till the clock strikes 12. Akansha shared a number of videos on social media in which Alia is seen enjoying all the attention like a little girl and getting ready to cut her birthday cakes while the rest of them sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to her. Check out the videos here-

Looking at the photos, it appears that Alia Bhatt has gone on a getaway for the weekend with her friends and has decided to relax on her birthday. For the celebration, Alia has kept her look simple in denim shorts and a white shirt to go with it. Check out the photos here-

Alia had another reason to celebrate as, on Saturday, she bagged another award for her performance in the film Gully Boy. She won the Best Actress Award Viewers Choice at the event and shared a post to thank her fans since she could not receive the award herself. She wrote, “Wish I was there!!!! Thank you #Zeecineawards2020 for Best Actor Female Viewer's Choice #gullyboy”

On the work front, Alia is loaded with Bollywood films. She is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. She is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. She also has her father Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and Karan Johar's multistarrer Takht in the pipeline. Alia Bhatt will also be seen in a special role in Bahubali fame director SS Rajamouli's upcoming film RRR.

