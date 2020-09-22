Ali Fazal supports Richa Chadha as she takes legal action against Payal Ghosh: My love, I'm proud of you

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@THERICHACHADHA Ali Fazal takes a stand for girlfriend Richa Chadha against Payal Ghosh

As actress Payal Ghosh came forward with her sexual abuse story and accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of forcing himself on her in 2014, she named actress lie Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi, and Mahie Gill whom she claimed that the filmmaker had said were a call away. Condemning the act of falsely dragging her name into controversies, Richa Chadha on Monday initiated legal action against Payal Ghosh and sent her a notice. She took to Instagram and shared a picture of her legal statement that reads, "Our Client ‘Ms. Richa Chadda’, condemns the act of her name being unnecessarily and falsely dragged in a defamatory manner into controversies and allegations being recently raised by third parties."

Now, standing up for her girlfriend, Ali Fazal shared a powerful post backing Richa Chadha and said that he is proud of her. Sharing the legal statement, Ali penned down a long note. He wrote, "My love, you, who has stood up for women time and time again, today had to go through this ordeal. And yet, you come out strong as ever. My partner , your resilience, your kindness, and empathy have touched many people, and i have had the fortune of being witness to that over the time ive known you . The battles you’ve fought to create an equal society which isnt fractured by hate . And within that to be able to champion women all along ... and keep your art at par with the best, takes courage and nerves of steel. I am so proud of you because i know you wont stop standing up for those in need, specially women who’ve lost their voices within the many patriarchal set ups we face today the world over.

I believe every voice must be heard. I believe in dissent. But I also believe in the power of truth and justice. They indeed prevail. I believe in using our right to speak up but with utmost responsibility. I believe that we as a society need to empower our women so that their fearless voices echo in all its glory and yet with care and gentleness. I say this today, not because you’re my partner but because people like you make the world a better place and we need you. . Love you."

Taking to Twitter, Ali Faal wrote, "You lead us into a world of hope Richa. As Mr Chaplin once said - “ We all want to help one another, human beings are like that We want to live by each other's happiness, not by each other's misery We don't want to hate and despise one another...”. Thank you my love! With You!"

On Saturday, Payal Ghosh took to Twitter, claiming that the "Gangs of Wasseypur" director was sexually inappropriate towards her, an allegation Kashyap called "baseless". In a video released to ABN Telugu, Ghosh claimed that the incident happened in 2014-2015. The actor, who made her Hindi debut with Rishi Kapoor-Paresh Rawal starrer "Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi", also claimed that Kashyap boasted about his connection with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and claimed that there were other female artistes who he got intimate with, including Richa Chadha.

While Richa Chadha sent a soft copy of her legal notice and then sent a person to deliver the hard copy, Ghosh refused the delivery. In a tweet, the actress said while the soft copy of the legal notice was sent to Ghosh, the latter refused to receive the delivery of the hard copy at her residence. "Update: soft copy of the legal notice has been sent to Ms. Ghosh. My person along with a person from my lawyers office, went to hand deliver the hard copy of the notice to her residence, which she/representative refused to take delivery of. We've got the refusal on video," she wrote.

Update : While members of the Press were allowed to go up and continue interviewing Ms. Ghosh, the person from my legal team was stopped from serving her the legal notice at the gate of her residence this evening. https://t.co/jMipIgzgog pic.twitter.com/2TAQ2GsWWO — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) September 21, 2020

On the other hand, Anurag Kashyap has denied all the allegations levelled against him. He also found support in his industry friends, including Hansal Mehta, Taapse Pannu, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub as well as former wives, film editor Aarti Bajaj and actor Kalki Koechlin who credited him for creating safe work space for women.

