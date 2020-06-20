Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALI FAZAL Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha pay heartfelt tribute to his mother: Too much pending, too much gone

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal lost his mother to health complications on June 17. She was in Lucknow when she breathed her last. The actor has been heartbroken and remembering his mother through Instagram posts. On Friday, Ali shared an emotional tribute to his mother and shared about his conversations with her. He shared a beautiful picture that his mother had approved to be shared on social media and revealed how she had asked him "gyaan mat baatna."

He wrote, "Yeh chand tasweeron mein bayaan nahi ho paayega. Lekin tasweerein hee hain - kuchh andar kuchh idhar. Will never get closure with this woman. There was too much pending and too much gone, too much to say and too much to see.. but you n i know , this world wasnt for you my love. Our secrets remain with Dr Who and his adventures in your diaries. The ones we wrote the ones we burnt. So meri maa, meri kitaab meri jaan, tu upar ek ghar basaana.. and i know how amazingly you would do it up.. and so. now you can. Am putting this picture because this is one if those few where we was chillin oh so chillin. And she told me i could use this one on social media. And also said “zyaada gyaan mat baatna, they don’t want to listen to you ham”, Kuchh aur tasweerein daalta hoon. Dont mind doston. Yeh sab mein apne liye archive banaata hoon idhar."

Ali Fazal shared more photos of his mother on Instagram and said that he is doing it to make an archive of pictures for himself. Check out-

Ali Fazal's girlfriend Richa Chadha also paid a heartfelt tribute to his mother. Sharing the same photo, she wrote, "Love at a dead-end is grief... RIP! Aunty, you left us yesterday...but you will always be around... I will always remember you as a lady ahead of her time... a voracious reader, feminist and cupcake lover. I promise to take care of your son... hope you find your peace... And I miss you already!Rest in peace Aunty, I am grateful that I got to know you! Ali , be brave. She wouldn’t have liked to see you sad ! 2020, this better be the last remembrance msg I write! Rest In Peace Auntie."

Earlier, after her death, Ali took to Twitter to mourn the loss. Sharing a picture of his mother, the 3 Idiots actor had written, "I’ll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you Amma. Yahi tak thhaa humaara, pata nahi kyun. You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe. Love, Ali." Richa also re-tweeted the tweet and said, "Hang in there...rest in peace auntie."

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha were reportedly planning to have an April wedding this year. However, due to coronavirus pandemic, they had to postpone the wedding. Talking about the same, Ali told Mumbai Mirror, "It has been delayed until further notice. I think we will celebrate with the world when everything is open again. We have something to celebrate... some good news hopefully, that everyone will get and we’ll make sure to bring that along with our wedding. Until then, we’re following all the rules of the lockdown and awaiting the next steps (sic)."

