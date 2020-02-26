Ali Fazal proposes marriage to Richa Chadha in Maldives?

Ali Fazal and actress Richa Chadha have been one of the most talked-about couples of B-Town. This latest piece of information about the couple's relationship status will put a smile on their fans' faces. According to a report in Bombay Times, the couple could be soon tying the know after Ali Fazal proposed Richa Chadha recently. The report claims that Ali Fazal proposed marriage to Richa Chadha in a dreamy setup in the Maldives and as expected Richa said yes.
The couple will soon fix their marriage date and April 15 could be the day. A source close to the couple told the daily, “The question was never ‘would they’ but ‘when would they’ get married? The two first met on the set of Fukrey in 2012 and have been friends ever since. They started dating in 2015, made their relationship public in 2017 and now, they are all set to take the big leap.”
Ama bit crow!! Low low .. sittin by sevile row.. just wana say i miss yao. Oh oh no no ... this is this is the art life Carn row. Gotz to hear it , gotz to see it, its all just blow blow!! It aint no blow ho!!! Iss just a white little dash yo.. peak up slick up lets get the dough mo .. this aint america there ain no five O just me you and a perfect dream no? No ? No? .. i say lets go home!! To the elf and the drego.. aww is that a fomo ? Good cuz i aint wiping that eye pour. See you round yo!! I'll find yo!!
The source claims, "The wedding will happen in Delhi among close family and friends. The festivities will go on for two days. There will also be a party for their Bollywood friends in Mumbai after that.”
Desi Boy - Handsome may be shooting with the incredible Wonder Woman and Poirot here in London (Omg), but I found him waiting at the gate to receive some home made Aloo Ke Paranthe (आलू के पराँठे) and Karele (करेले), pickle (अचार) and me! We’re like this only! . . . . अपना खाना बेश्ट! #LondonDiaries #RichaChadha #kaafipyaar #actorslife #DeathOnTheNile
The source added that since both Ali and Richa are quite quirky, their marriage, too, is going to be on similar lines. “The duo is working round the clock with their teams for interesting, unconventional venues and celebration ideas. The party in Mumbai will most likely be at a venue by the sea or in an experiential venue, something like a performing center, which is a break from the usual venues."
Meanwhile, talking about their work, fans can't wait to see Ali Fazal in the sequel of his Amazo's highly successful Mirzapur series. Richa Chadha was recently seen sharing screen space with Kangana Ranaut in Panga.