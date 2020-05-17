Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIFAZAL Ali Fazal opens up about new wedding date with Richa Chadha, says 'we will celebrate with the world'

A lot of activities have been stuck due to the coronavirus lockdown in the country and one amongst those are marriages. A lot of weddings have got postponed and one amongst those was that of Bollywood couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha who were supposed to get married in the month of April this year. Due to the outbreak, their nuptial got delayed until further notice. Well, in an interview when the Fukrey actor was asked about a new wedding date he said that they would celebrate with the world when everything is open again.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Ali said, "It has been delayed until further notice. I think we will celebrate with the world when everything is open again. We have something to celebrate... some good news hopefully, that everyone will get and we’ll make sure to bring that along with our wedding. Until then, we’re following all the rules of the lockdown and awaiting the next steps (sic)."

Previously the actors' spokesperson told PTI, "Given the current scenario and the unfortunate turn of events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic globally, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have decided to postpone their wedding functions to the later half of 2020 tentatively. They wish for everyone to be healthy and safe and at no cost would want their friends, families and well-wishers to be affected."

Talking about the duo, they confirmed their relationship in the year 2017 when Ali shared a selfie with Richa Chadha, saying: "Hai toh hai." They have worked together in Fukrey and Fukrey Returns.

On the professional front, Ali Fazal was last seen in Netflix's House Arrest and will next be seen in international film Death On the Nile. Meanwhile, Richa last film was Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga. She will next be seen in Bholi Punjaban.

