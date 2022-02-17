Ali Fazal expresses gratitude as people heap praises on his Hollywood film Death On the Nile

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIFAZAL9 Ali Fazal plays Gal Gadot's cousin in Death on The Nile

After working with international stars Judi Dench in Victoria and Abdul and Vin Diesel in Fast and Furious 7, Ali Fazal has shared screen space with star Gal Gadot in the murder mystery film Death On The Nile, based on the 1937 novel by Queen of Crime Agatha Christie. The Mirzapur actor is playing the role of Gadot's cousin and is also one of the suspects in the film, which tells the tale of a perfect couple's honeymoon on a cruise. Things take an awry turn after a murder takes place on the ship.

Apart from Gadot and Ali, the film also stars five-time Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh, Armie Hammer, Margot Robbi, Tom Bateman, Leititia Wright, Annette Bening, Russell Brand and Rosie Leslie among many others. The film has released in cinema halls in India and worldwide on February 11. As the response to the film has been positive from the audience, Ali took to social media to express his gratitude to the fans.

Ali said, "I am really thrilled at this response and it is one of my biggest releases. I am very ecstatic that people all over the world are appreciating it and the fact that we have managed to come back strong after the pandemic has been a great boon and hopefully films will start coming out in large numbers after this."

He is also set to shoot for Fukrey 3 with Richa Chadha and the others. Filming will begin in February across five-six cities. Directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, the Delhi-set comedy was put on hold due to the lockdown in Maharashtra last April, as the movie involved filming of large crowd sequences.

The film features the actor as the local gangster Bholi Punjaban and follows the story of four friends -- played by her real-life partner Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh -- who come together to make easy money.

Lamba had earlier shared that he is toying with the idea of touching upon the COVID-19 situation in the third part of his hit franchise film Fukrey.

