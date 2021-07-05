Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/EKTA KAPOOR Alaya F roped in by Ekta Kapoor to headline thriller 'U-Turn'; film goes on-floor tomorrow

After making her debut in the comedy drama 'Jawaani Jaanemaan', Alaya F has been roped in by Ekta Kapoor to headline the Hindi remake of Kannada hit thriller, U-Turn. The film is an edge-of-the-seat thriller starring Alaya in the lead and is directed by debutante director Arif Khan. On Monday, Ekta shared the first look announcement of the film on her handle on social media. U-Turn will be produced by Cult Movies, which is the new division under Shobha Kapoor and Balaji Telefilms. Set against an urban backdrop, the film goes on-floors tomorrow.

While not much has been revealed about the project, the makers just released a video, announcing the film and giving us a glimpse of the thriller. Needless to say, the video sets the tone for a suspense thriller, already piquing the interest of the audience.

Sharing the video, Ekta wrote, "After its blockbuster success in Tamil, Telugu & Kannada, coupled with awards galore, super excited for our adaptation of U-Turn! In life, there are no shortcuts. But sometimes you have to break the rules and take a #UTurn to change the course of your journey."

Talking about the collaboration, Ekta Kapoor shares, "Alaya was fantastic in her debut film. There’s a self-assured yet vulnerable quality to her that I believe can connect with audiences across. U-Turn takes you on a ride with twists & turns galore & edge-of-the-seat excitement. I’m so happy to have Alaya on board!”

Sharing the same sentiment, Alaya F shares, “It is an extremely exciting opportunity to collaborate with Ekta ma'am so early on in my career, especially for such an interesting project. I feel responsible to be bestowed with the task to drive such an intriguing story and I'm absolutely overjoyed to start this journey."

Debutante director Arif Khan, who has assisted on over ten films, including Gunjan Saxena, 2 States, Student of the Year amongst others, is all set to bring a new dimension to this new-age thriller!

