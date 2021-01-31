Alaya F on working with Saif Ali Khan, Tabu in Jawaani Jaaneman, 'they were perfect guides one can ask for'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALAYA_KI_DUNIYA Alaya F on working with Saif Ali Khan, Tabu in Jawaani Jaaneman, 'they were perfect guides'

Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, and Alaya F starrer Jawaani Jaaneman completed its one year on Sunday. Actress Alaya F marked her Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman. Remembering her journey Alaya said, "As my debut, I believe 'Jawaani Jaaneman' was the best thing that could have happened to me. This past year, I've received nothing but praises for the film and I feel truly blessed. More than just being a perfect character that I could essay, I really resonated with the character Tia, as she was just how I am in my actual life," said Alaya, who plays a teenage daughter who later becomes a mother in the film.

"The entire shoot experience for me was just 'wonderful' from working with such experienced actors Saif Ali Khan sir and Tabu ma'am, who were the perfect guides that any new talent can ask for and helped me throughout the process to getting critical acclaim for my performance. I will cherish this experience forever," she added.

"I really miss being at a shoot set right now, and I just can't wait to bring more such characters to the audience," she said.

Alaya took to her Instagram account and shred a heartfelt post dedicated to one year of Jawaani Jaaneman, "I can’t believe it’s been one year since the release of Jawaani Jaaneman! A film that will always be incredibly special to me, not only because it was my first film but because everyday on set was so happy, so encouraging, so motivating, so much fun and filled with sooo much laughter. I was working alongside such wonderfully brilliant people with such a nurturing team, I never felt out of place or lost.. everyday just reassured me that this is what I want to do for the rest of my life. This day last year I was a bundle of nerves, anxiously reading and watching every review, and now one year later I just want to say thank you! Thank you for allowing me into your lives and for accepting me with open arms. My journey is just beginning.Swipe to see some fun memories from the sets."

During lockdown, she dedicated her time to honing and improving her skills as an actor. She has also been reading scripts, taking master classes and workshops too.

- With IANS inputs