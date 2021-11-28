Alaya F had blooper moment at her birthday celebration, watch funny video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALAYA F Alaya F

Alaya F turned 24 and her birthday celebrations didn't go as planned. There was a funny blooper that came in the way. Taking to her social media handle Alaya posted a video of herself cutting a 2 tier cake with a nice sparkling candle when she suddenly burst into laughs. The actress looked really beautiful in her pink one-piece as she cut her well stacked cake and had a lot of fun doing so. Alaya has a number of exciting and strong films lined up for release in 2022.

"Can’t even turn 24 without a blooper bringing in this year with a heart filled with a lot of hope, love and gratitude!" Watch the video:

Earlier Alaya F had said that she tries keeping it as real as she can on social media but she doesn't take it seriously. "I really enjoy social media, I try to keep it real. But I make sure not to take it more seriously. It brings in a lot of good and bad," she told IANS.

The actress added that if she starts getting overwhelmed by social media, she puts her phone away.

"You have to focus on the good and if it gets overwhelming, take a break. If I see myself getting overwhelmed with social media, I just put my phone aside -- until I am ready to deal with it again," she said.

For Alaya, it is all about enjoying her time on social media.

"I like to enjoy it, take my time with it, keep it real so that it is not stressful. You don't have to worry about keeping up an image," she had said.

Alaya made her Bollywood debut with "Jawaani Jaaneman" last year. The actress who was last seen in Punit Malhotra's music video, 'Aaj Sajeya', will next be seen in Ekta Kapoor's remake of 'U-Turn', Anurag Kashyap helmed untitled and in Freddy alongside Kartik Aaryan.