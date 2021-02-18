Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALAYAF, AAISHVARYTHACKERAY Alaya F denies rumours of dating Aaishvary Thackeray, says 'We are good friends'

There has been quite a buzz in the Bollywood industry about Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F dating late politician Bal Thackeray’s grandson Aaishvary Thackeray. Their dating rumors have been doing the rounds ever since Alaya F posted pictures from her birthday party posing with Aaishvary. To cement the news, last year Alaya was seen partying with Aaishvary at his birthday bash in Dubai. But recently, Alaya had put an end to all these rumours as she said that they are old family friends, and there's nothing more to their relationship.

Talking to Etimes Alaya said, "He is a very good friend. I know it is a cliche thing to say, but we are very good family friends. Our moms know each other, my grandad knows his mom, we have known each other for a very long time. It’s just now that the media notices a photo of us together and assumes that something is going on. We have been doing acting classes for a very long time, and also go dancing classes together; if the paparazzi had clicked us earlier, they would have a lot more pictures. That’s why we are bound to click together; I find him to be quite funny."

Alaya further said that now she has started politely refusing paparazzi's requests to pose with Aaishvary, as she thinks that this might lead her in trouble. She said, "The paparazzi get photos so I know what’s going to happen with it. But I also make a joke out of it. Now, if I’m exiting a place, we have to exit together, and there are bunch of photographers who ask us to pose together and I politely refuse laughing over the fact that those pictures can land me in a lot of trouble later."

On the professional front, Alaya made her Bollywood debut with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu starrer Jawaani Jaanemann in 2020. Alaya took to her Instagram account and shred a heartfelt post dedicated to one year of Jawaani Jaaneman, "I can’t believe it’s been one year since the release of Jawaani Jaaneman! A film that will always be incredibly special to me, not only because it was my first film but because everyday on set was so happy, so encouraging, so motivating, so much fun and filled with sooo much laughter."

She further added, "I was working alongside such wonderfully brilliant people with such a nurturing team, I never felt out of place or lost.. everyday just reassured me that this is what I want to do for the rest of my life. This day last year I was a bundle of nerves, anxiously reading and watching every review, and now one year later I just want to say thank you! Thank you for allowing me into your lives and for accepting me with open arms. My journey is just beginning. Swipe to see some fun memories from the sets."