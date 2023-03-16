Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray are now married; Ananya Panday shares wedding clip

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ANANYAPANDAY Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray are now married

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray are now married, they tied the knot in the presence of friends and family. Photos from their haldi, mehendi and bridal shower went viral on Instagram. Their wedding ceremony was held today in Mumbai, and the paparazzi spotted Ananya Panday, her parents Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey, Jackie Shroff, Manish Malhotra. Nandita Mahtani, Alvira Agnihotri and her daughter Alizeh arrived at the venue along with other celebrities.

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram handle to share clips from the wedding. While Alanna is seen looking gorgeous in an ivory lehenga, Ivor also looked dapper in a matching sherwani. In the video, they are seen holding hands on the stage, while the photographer clicks a picture of the newlyweds. They are seen with white floral garlands or varmalas.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ANANYAPANDAYAnanya Panday's Instagram uploads

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday wore a pastel blue Manish Malhotra saree that featured ivory threadwork along the borders. It was paired with an ivory-coloured bikini-style strappy blouse with a plunging neckline. "Ladki waale taiyaar hai!" she wrote, while sharing a video clip of herself in the saree.

For the unversed, Alanna is the daughter of Chunky's brother. Alanna is an influencer by profession, while Ivor is a photographer and videographer. Alanna and Ivor have been engaged for a while now (November 2021). As seen in the photos we saw post the proposal, Ivor proposed to her in the Maldives. Alanna had also shared a note sharing the photos. It read, “Didn’t realise it was possible to love another human this much until I met you. Thank you for making me smile everyday and loving me unconditionally. You truly make me the happiest human on this planet @ivor I can’t wait to have a family with you!"

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor recreates Alia Bhatt's ‘mujhe ghar jaana hai’ scene, fans say 'biwi se daro'

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai home has a quirky message for trespassers; actress gives sneak peek

Latest Entertainment News