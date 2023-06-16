Al Pacino welcomes baby boy with his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah; actor reveals son's name

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Al Pacino with Noor Alfallah

Al Pacino and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah have welcomed their first baby together and have named their son Roman Pacino, a representative for the couple confirmed to the People. Al Pacino is also a father to daughter Julie Marie, 33 with his ex-girlfriend and acting coach Jan Tarrant. He is also father to 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with ex-girlfriend Beverly D’Angelo who he dated from 1997-2003.

According to reports, Noor has been dating The Godfather star since April 2022. Their romance first began doing the rounds when they were clicked having dinner together earlier. Meanwhile, Alfallah was previously linked to Mick Jagger, who was 74 at the time, and she was just 22. She was also linked to billionaire Nicolas Berggruen, 60. She has mostly dated very rich older men. She was with Mick Jagger for a while, and then she dated Nicholas Berggruen. She has been with Al for some time, and they get on very well. The age gap doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father. She moves with the wealthy jet-set crowd, and she comes from a family with money.

For the unversed, Al Pacino’s The Godfather 2 co-star Robert De Niro too welcomed his 7th child with girlfriend Tiffany Chen. They have named their daughter Gia Virginia Chen De Niro.

Al Pacino needs no introduction for his filmography and is one of the classic stars. He has starred in ironic films like Scarface, Scent of a Woman, Heat, Serpico, Sea of Love, The Devil’s Advocate, The Insider, Justice for All, Carlito’s Way, and Ocean’s Thirteen among others. In recent years, the actor has featured in films like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Irishman, House of Gucci, The Pirates of Somalia, and Danny Collins, to name a few.

