Akshaye Khanna joins cast of 'Sab Kushal Mangal'

Actor Akshaye Khanna who was last seen in Section 375 has signed his next project which will be 'Sab Kushal Mangal.'

December 02, 2019
After films such as "Section 375", "The Accidental Prime Minister" and "Mom", Akshaye Khanna is making a return to the comedy genre with the upcoming movie "Sab Kushal Mangal". The actor, who has hit comedies like "Hulchul" and "Hungama" to his credits, will portray the role of Baba Bhandari in the film.

"I really liked the story and the character. Also, the fact that the comedy is never forced, it is situational," Akshaye said in a statement. Directed by Karan Vishwanath Kashyap, the film will feature newcomers Priyaank Sharma, the son of actor Padmini Kolhapure, and Riva Kishan, daughter of Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan.

"Sab Kushal Mangal", presented by Nitin Manmohan’s One Up Entertainment, Akshaye Khanna and Abhishek Jagdish Jaiswal, is being produced by Prachi Nitin Manmohan.

It will release on January 3, 2020. 

