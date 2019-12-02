Akshaye Khanna joins cast of 'Sab Kushal Mangal'

After films such as "Section 375", "The Accidental Prime Minister" and "Mom", Akshaye Khanna is making a return to the comedy genre with the upcoming movie "Sab Kushal Mangal". The actor, who has hit comedies like "Hulchul" and "Hungama" to his credits, will portray the role of Baba Bhandari in the film.

"I really liked the story and the character. Also, the fact that the comedy is never forced, it is situational," Akshaye said in a statement. Directed by Karan Vishwanath Kashyap, the film will feature newcomers Priyaank Sharma, the son of actor Padmini Kolhapure, and Riva Kishan, daughter of Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan.

"Sab Kushal Mangal", presented by Nitin Manmohan’s One Up Entertainment, Akshaye Khanna and Abhishek Jagdish Jaiswal, is being produced by Prachi Nitin Manmohan.

It will release on January 3, 2020.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News

Related Video