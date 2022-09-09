Akshay Kumar is Twinkle Khanna's 'scrabble master'; you cannot miss this adorable birthday post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TWINKLEKHANNA Akshay Kumar is Twinkle Khanna's 'scrabble master'

Akshay Kumar, who is known as 'the Khiladi of Bollywood’ turned 55 on Friday. The actor has love pouring from the whole film industry, friends and fans on his special day. Several actors from the glamour galore including Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Vaani Kapoor, Katrina Kaif among others took to their social media platforms to wish the actor. Now, the actor’s better half, Twinkle Khanna, has dropped a special birthday post for him, calling him a scrabble master.

Twinkle took to her social media and shared an adorable picture with the actor. Sharing the post, she wrote, "The Birthday Boy who wins at every game! Yes, he beat me at Backgammon. Then he annihilated an Oxford chap and a tag team of four players, all against him, in a game of, wait for this, Scrabble! The best part, a friend got him a halwa cake just like the one his mother used to make for him every year on his birthday. Happy Birthday my Scrabble Master".

As soon as she dropped the post, Akshay Kumar took no time and commented, ‘Thank you’ with a red heart.

Earlier, today, Akshay Kumar took to his social media handle and thanked everyone for the birthday wishes. Sharing a picture, he wrote, "साल गुज़रता है, वक्त निकलता है…what remains constant is the gratitude I feel on every birthday. Thank you always for all your love (sic)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay was most recently seen in Cuttputlli alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Sargun Mehta, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. The Ranjit Tiwari directorial was a remake of the 2018 Tamil film Ratsasan. The film garnered a mixed reception at the box office. Now, the actor has a slew of films lined up. He will be seen in OMG 2- Oh My God! 2 with Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi. He will be seen playing the role of Major General Ian Cardozo. Also, he has Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi. Besides this, he also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in which he will be sharing the screen with Tiger Shroff. He also has Capsule Gill, Ram Setu, and Soorarai Pottru remake, which is yet-to-be-titled.

