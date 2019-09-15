Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna's heartfelt birthday wish for son Aarav will make you emotional

Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna share birthday wish for Aarav on Instagram

Akshay Kumar, who recently turned a year older, is in London where he celebrated his birthday. The 52-year-old star is super busy however, he never forgets to fulfill his father duties. From spending time with his little one to expressing them how important they are, Khiladi Kumar keeps his family on top of his priority list. Akshay and Aarav share their birthday month.

As Akshay's son Aarav turned 17 on September 15, the actor took to Instagram to share a heart-melting post. Sharing a photo of Aarav, Kesari star wrote that he will always be by his side.

"One thing which I learnt from my father was if I ever mess up,he’d be my go-to person instead of Oh no! Dad's going to kill me.' Today, being on your speed dial makes me feel I'm doing it right :) I'll always be besides you to guide you. Happy birthday Aarav,'' he captioned the photo. Needless to say, Aarav is spitting image of Akshay in the photo.

Mom Twinkle Khanna also wished her darling son. However, her post had a pinch of humour. ''Happy birthday! ‘Flesh of my flesh and blood of my blood’ I know that you have always said ‘Mom stop saying these weird things! ’ but it is the truth, you have my cells and I have yours -leftovers hanging around in my brain or at least that’s what science claims :) #birthdayboy #thebest,'' she wrote.

On her son's birthday, author-producer Twinkle Khanna also announced her venture Tweak India, which will help women challenge old ideas and discover new ones. Sharing a video, she wrote, ''It’s my son’s birthday today but I also have another baby due this month, Tweak India. While we are still counting all the fingers and toes, here is a sneak peek just for you-Link in bio and Follow us @tweakindia across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to know more :) #TweakIt ''.

Akshay too took to Twitter to inform about Twinkle's new venture. "#GoodNewwz! The wife is due to deliver another baby this month but this one had nothing to do with me @TweakIndia ! #TweakIt,'' he wrote.

#GoodNewwz! The wife is due to deliver another baby this month but this one had nothing to do with me 😬😜😂 @TweakIndia ! #TweakIt https://t.co/9CWYA2SAsX — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 15, 2019

Earlier, Twinkle shared on Instagram a glimpse of the dinner and dessert prepared by Aarav. "My teenager makes us dinner and dessert all by himself :) On the menu - mushroom risotto, miso avocado salad, chicken skewers and chocolate soufflé. #proudmama," she wrote.

On a related note, Akshay and Twinkle tied the knot in 2001 after dating for a while. They welcomed Aarav in 2002. The couple is also parents to 6-year-old Nitara.