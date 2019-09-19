Thursday, September 19, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Akshay Kumar travels 'Like A Boss' on Mumbai Metro, shares video

Akshay Kumar travels 'Like A Boss' on Mumbai Metro, shares video

Akshay Kumar has shared a video on social media to tell fans about how he got stuck in a jam and decided to take the Mumbai Metro.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 19, 2019 10:49 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Akshay Kumar travels 'Like A Boss' on Mumbai Metro, shares video

Akshay Kumar has shared a video on social media to tell fans about how he got stuck in a jam and decided to take the Mumbai Metro. In the video, Akshay says that he was shooting in the Ghatkopar area and had to reach Versova. However, it was peak hour and there was too much traffic on the road.

When the actor was at a loss as to how he might reach his destination, Raj Mehta, his director of the upcoming film "Good Newwz", suggested Akshay could try a ride on the Metro, and that it would save his time.

"My ride for today, the @MumMetro ...travelled #LikeABoss from Ghatkopar to Versova beating the peak hours traffic (sic)," he wrote alongside the video.

Akshay also elaborated that had he tried reaching Versova from Ghatkopar by road, he would have easily spent a couple of hours, if not more, to reach his destination. On Metro, it took him just about 20 minutes to reach Versova.

The superstar added that the Metro seemed ideal during Mumbai's heavy rains, when water flooded the roads.

View this post on Instagram

‪My ride for today, the Mumbai metro...travelled #LikeABoss from Ghatkopar to Versova beating peak hours traffic 😎

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on

Mumbai Metro authorities thanked Akshay by tweeting: "We are really ecstatic that you could rely on #MumbaiMetro to beat the traffic & travel #LikeABoss. Thank you. #HaveAGreatEvening."

Akshay is the second actor to have come out and praise the Mumbai Metro after Amitabh Bachchan, at a time when most Bollywood stars have been protesting the cutting of trees in Aarey Colony to build a Metro car shed.

Also read: Akshay Kumar’s latest tweet will make your midweek blues go green

 

(With IANS inputs)

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryNeha Dhupia shares adorable picture of daughter Mehr on social media Next StoryFWICE asks Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu to drop US show  