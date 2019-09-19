Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar travels 'Like A Boss' on Mumbai Metro, shares video

Akshay Kumar has shared a video on social media to tell fans about how he got stuck in a jam and decided to take the Mumbai Metro. In the video, Akshay says that he was shooting in the Ghatkopar area and had to reach Versova. However, it was peak hour and there was too much traffic on the road.

When the actor was at a loss as to how he might reach his destination, Raj Mehta, his director of the upcoming film "Good Newwz", suggested Akshay could try a ride on the Metro, and that it would save his time.

"My ride for today, the @MumMetro ...travelled #LikeABoss from Ghatkopar to Versova beating the peak hours traffic (sic)," he wrote alongside the video.

Akshay also elaborated that had he tried reaching Versova from Ghatkopar by road, he would have easily spent a couple of hours, if not more, to reach his destination. On Metro, it took him just about 20 minutes to reach Versova.

The superstar added that the Metro seemed ideal during Mumbai's heavy rains, when water flooded the roads.

Mumbai Metro authorities thanked Akshay by tweeting: "We are really ecstatic that you could rely on #MumbaiMetro to beat the traffic & travel #LikeABoss. Thank you. #HaveAGreatEvening."

Akshay is the second actor to have come out and praise the Mumbai Metro after Amitabh Bachchan, at a time when most Bollywood stars have been protesting the cutting of trees in Aarey Colony to build a Metro car shed.

Also read: Akshay Kumar’s latest tweet will make your midweek blues go green

(With IANS inputs)