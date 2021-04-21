Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ALEC.7328 Akshay Kumar to star in 'Mission Mangal' director's next, shoot likely to begin next year

Bollywood actress Akshay Kumar is set to team again with his "Mission Mangal" director Jagan Shakti for an action-drama film inspired by true events. Kumar and Shakti first worked together on the 2019 drama film 'Mission Mangal', inspired by the story of scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission, India's first interplanetary expedition. The new film is also inspired by true events, a source close to the development said. The script is locked and the shoot is likely to begin next year.

"This is an action-drama film with a dash of science. It is set in current times. It is inspired by true events. He will play the role of law enforcement officer," the source said.

"As soon as Akshay fulfils his other commitments we, will begin shooting for this film. There are so many things in the pipeline for him, so we are also waiting to go on floors. Currently due to COVID-19, the schedule of all projects is affected," the source further added.

The yet-to-be-titled film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, known for backing films like "Coolie No 1", "Hero No 1", "Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein", among others.

For those unversed, Akshay Kumar has tested negative for COVID-19 and has been discharged from the hospital. Akshay's wife and author Twinkle Khanna confirmed the news on her social media. On April 4, Akshay Kumar was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. He took to his social media and confirmed the news and later in the evening, he was admitted to the hospital.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar returns home after testing negative for COVID19; Twinkle Khanna shares adorable caricature

Meanwhile, Akshay has a busy season ahead with multiple releases lined up. He recently finished shooting for his film Atrangi Re, helmed by filmmaker Aanand L Rai, film also features Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, and Nimrat Kaur. The film is written by Himanshu Sharma and the music is by Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman.

Apart from Atrangi Re, he will be seen in Ram Setu, Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, Prithviraj and Bachchan Pandey.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut reveals she got secret call from Akshay Kumar praising Thalaivi; slams 'movie mafia terror'

(With PTI Inputs)