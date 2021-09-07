Follow us on Image Source : AKSHAY KUMAR Akshay Kumar thanks fans for their concern over his mother's health, says 'this is a very tough hour'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who was shooting for his film Cinderella in the UK for the past couple of weeks, reportedly, had to flew back after reports of his mother being admitted to ICU in Mumbai’s Hiranandani Hospital emerged. His mother Aruna Bhatia is in critical condition. Updating about the same, the actor on Tuesday took to social media and wrote that it is a 'very tough' time for his family and him. He thanked his fans and well-wishers for their concern and said "Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom's health. This is a very tough hour for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help."

Even as Akshay has flown back to be with his mother, he has told his producers to carry on shooting with scenes that do not require his presence. All the other work commitments of his also continue.

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in his recently released film "BellBottom." The film became the first major Bollywood film to release in theatres after the second wave of the novel coronavirus.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, it also stars Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor. The spy thriller featured Akshay as a RAW agent who goes on a mission to save passengers of a hijacked flight. While, Lara essayed the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who was in power at that time, Vaani played Akshay's wife in the film.

The film did not release in Maharashtra, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala as theatres are shut there. Apart from 'Cinderella.' Akshya has 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Sooryavanshi', 'Prithviraj', 'Ram Setu' and 'Bachchan Pandey' in the pipeline.