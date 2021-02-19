Image Source : TWITTER/TSERIES/TARAN ADARSH Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush starrer 'Atrangi Re' to hit theatres on August 6

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai is set to release his upcoming directorial "AtrangiRe", featuring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, South star Dhanush and Nimrat Kaur on August 6. This is the first time Akshay, Sara, and Nimrat are working with Rai, while the filmmaker has worked with Dhanush earlier in the 2013 film Raanjhanaa. Atrangi Re went on floors in March 2020, in Varanasi. The team resumed shoot in October post lockdown in Madurai, followed by schedules in Delhi and Agra.

Shooting started with Dhanush and Sara, while Akshay Kumar joined the unit in Agra. The film is written by Himanshu Sharma and the music is by Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman. The lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil.

Making the announcement, the Tseries tweeted, "#AtrangiRe to hit cinemas on 6th August 2021. The AR Rahman musical, starring Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan, directed by Aanand L Rai, written by Himanshu Sharma, is all set to release on 6th August 2021."

"With theatres up and running, 'AtrangiRe' is all set for a release this year. The AR Rahman musical will be hitting the screens on August 6, 2021," the film's makers said in a statement.

Earlier, Aanand shared a photo featuring the crew of Atrangi Re at Raisina Hill in Delhi. He captioned the photo, "Warriors of #AtrangiRe standing tall on the last day of the schedule."

The project is a joint production of Colour Yellow Productions, T-Series and Kumar's Cape Of Good Films.

Earlier, the first look of Dhanusha and Sara Ali Khan from the film was unveiled. In the picture, the two actors were seen looking at something with mixed expressions. Check out-

"AtrangiRe" will be Akshay's third release of 2021. The 53-year-old actor will also be seen in the espionage thriller "Bellbottom", scheduled to release on May 28, and Yash Raj Films' "Prithviraj", which will hit the theatres this Diwali.

