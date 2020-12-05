Image Source : TWITTER/AKSHAYKUMAR Akshay Kumar's proud son-in-law moment after Tenet director Christopher Nolan's note for Dimple Kapadia

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar had a proud son-in-law moment as Tenet director Christopher Nolan was all praise for his mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia. The veteran Bollywood actress Dimple Kapadia has featured in the filmmaker Christopher Nolan's film and he penned down a heartfelt note praising the actress's performance and hard work. Taking this opportunity, Akshay took to social media to laud Dimple Kapadia and express how proud he is of her.

Here’s my proud son-in-law moment! #ChristopherNolan pens a heartfelt note to #DimpleKapadia on the eve of their release.Had I been in her place,I wouldn’t have been able to move in awe but having watched her working her magic in #Tenet,I couldn’t be more happy and proud of Ma ♥️ pic.twitter.com/EgSehxio1I — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 5, 2020

In the heartfelt note, Christopher Nolan wrote, "Dimple. What can I say? Working with you has been a delight! Watching you bring Priya to life all around the world has been fantastic. Thank you for your great skill and hard work, and for lending your talent to 'Tenet.'" He signed off with "Best Wishes."

Earlier, daughter Twinkle Khanna has shared a video of Dimple Kapadia announcing the release date of Tenet and sharing what all the audience can expect from the film. She also stated that it has been an honour for her to work on the film.

In the film, Dimple is seen as Priya, who is crucial to the narrative. Her character emerges as a deadly person, splashed with various shades of grey. Talking about her own experience, she said: "When I am working, I become the baby of the set. I don't know why. They took care of me. There was a lot of love and affection and care."

The Warner Bros. Pictures also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Michael Caine, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Clemence Poesy. It has been shot across seven countries -- India, the US, the UK, Denmark, Estonia, Italy, and Norway.