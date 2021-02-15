Sandeep Nahar, Akshay Kumar's Kesari co-star dies by suicide after sharing painful video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SANDEEPNAHAR_OFFICIAL Akshay Kumar's Kesari Co-star Sandeep Nahar dies by suicide after he shared a painful video

The year 2020 had been a difficult year for the Indian cinema industry. Bollywood actor Sandeep Nahar who rose to fame with Kesari and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story on Monday took to his Facebook account and posted a note before he took his life. As per media reports, the actor passed away on Monday. Though Mumbai Police hasn't commented on the actor dying by suicide, his postmortem report is still awaited.

The actor in the video revealed that he is going to commit suicide and lose his life. He also attached a video of himself in which he looked stressed and worried. He talked about his life's suffering and the troubles he had been going through in both his personal and professional life. The actor said that he might take an adverse step to end his life as he is quite exhausted coping with the toxic relationship that he shares with his wife Kanchan Sharma. Nahar stated that Kanchan and he fight almost daily on petty issues, and in turn, it is affecting his professional life too. Sandeep also stated that if at all he takes a step to end his life, his family shouldn’t be blamed, as Kanchan might try to frame them because she hates them.

He even talked about his professional life and said that there is a lot of politics in the Bollywood industry. People here are more practical and lack emotions. He pressed upon the fact that he lacks the willingness to live anymore.