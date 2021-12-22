Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SAMTHEBESTEST_ Akshay Kumar's Rowdy Rathore 2 to go on floors in 2022, confirms writer KV Vijayendra Prasad

Highlights KV Vijayendra Prasad is also working on Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2

Rowdy Rathore starred Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha

It seems like that the year 2021 is ending on an exciting note for movie buffs. After the announcement of Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, another sequel of a superhit Bollywood film is in the works. This time it is Akshay Kumar's 2012 masala entertainer Rowdy Rathore. Prabhudheva directorial was the official remake of 2006's Telugu blockbuster 'Vikramarkudu. The film also starred Sonakshi Sinha in the lead role.

Confirming the news of its sequel writer of the original Telegu film, KV Vijayendra Prasad told Mid Day that he is working on the script for the film and it will go on floors at the end of next year, 2022.

"I am currently writing the Rowdy Rathore 2 script. Bhansali saab (Sanjay Leela Bhansali, producer) approached me to write the sequel. I should be able to complete the script soon," he told Mid-Day.

The 'RRR' writer further said that Sonakshi and Akshay will return to their characters of Paro and Shiva. However, the film won't be a continuation of the prequel. "While the principal characters of Shiva and Paro are expected to remain in the sequel, the story will not pick up where Rowdy Rathore ended. This will be a completely new narrative. The script will be ready in the next few months, and the movie is expected to go on floors at the end of 2022.”

The original film, Vikramarkudu, was helmed by Prabhudheva and starred Ravi Teja. When asked if Prabhudheva will return to helm the second installment, Prasad said, "I am not aware of the director."

Also read: Salman Khan announces 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2'; to be written by S S Rajamouli's father

A few days back, Salman Khan also announced the return of his film Bajrangi Bhaijaan with a sequel. He made the announcement at RRR’s promotional event in Mumbai.