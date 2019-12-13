Akshay Kumar reveals why he chose 'girl next door' Bhumi Pednekar for Durgavati

Akshay Kumar's Durgavati will feature Bhumi Pednekar in the role of an IPS officer

Actor Akshay Kumar can hardly be kept off the scene. So, if it’s just not his acting, he finds his other ways to always be connected to films. The actor recently announced his project as a presenter. The film titled Durgavati will feature Actress Bhumi Pednekar playing the lead role. Talking about the casting of Bhumi Pednekar for Durgavati, Akshay said that he wanted someone with the image of the girl next door who could pull the role of an IPS officer.

In an interview with Asian Age, Akshay said, "I thought it was an IPS female’s role and I thought Bhumi would fit the bill well. I wanted a girl-next-door kind of image and Bhumi is someone who can pull off any role with ease. So, I requested her.” Talking about his venture, he added, “I have done many such films where I have presented it. This will be my first film not being an actor.”

The film featuring Bhumi Pednekar will be a thriller directed by filmmaker Ashok who has delivered Telugu hits like Bhaagamathie. The film is expected to go on floor in January 2020.

Akshay and Bhumi had previously collaborated with each other in Toilet- Ek Prem Katha where they were seen sharing screen space as leads.

Bhumi Pednekar's recent release Pati, Patni Aur Woh and Bala featuring her with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Pandey opened to positive response from the audience and its collected over Rs 40 crores over the weekend and is still going strong.

Meanwhile, Akshay is prepping up for the release of Goof Newwz that stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The fil is set to hit the hit the theatres on December 27.

