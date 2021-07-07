Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AKSHAY KUMAR Akshay Kumar retweets hilarious memes by netizens on Filhaal 2, says 'amazing spirit'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently released his music video, Filhaal 2- Mohabbat. The tragic love ballad is sung by B Praak and stars Akshay with Nupur Sanon. The music video has been well received by both the audience and critics. But as we know that as soon as something goes viral, Netizens begin the meme fest on social media.

It seems Akshay Kumar is really enjoying the memes as he has been resharing them on his official Twitter account. Sharing them, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Thank you SO much for all the love to #Filhaal2Mohabbat. I know the pain in it made some of you sad. So here’s reposting some fun memes by Filhaal fans to make you smile. Amazing creativity, amazing spirit."

On Tuesday, Akshay took to Instagram and shared the link to the song. "Filhall, my first music video started out as something new and fun to do...but Filhaal 2- Mohabbat is a result of your immense love. Now all yours," he captioned the post.

The lyrics and composition of the new song will be by Jaani and Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk will also be a part of this music video. 'Filhaal 2- Mohabbat' is a sequel to the hit song 'Filhall', which marked Akshay's debut in independent music video space. Interestingly, it also marked the screen debut of Nupur. Akshay also produced the song through his banner Cape of Good films.

Filhall song video featured Akshay Kumar as a Punjabi man in love with Nupur's character and narrates how their love story had a tragic end. It emerged as one of the most popular singles of 2019 after it was launched in November.

