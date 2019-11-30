Akshay Kumar repeats his Housefull 4 sweatshirt in Good Newwz. Did you notice?

Akshay Kumar in Good Newwz

Akshay Kumar has interestingly repeated an outfit he wore in his last release Housefull 4, in his next Good Newwz. The actor wore same quirky printed black sweatshirt in both the movies. This has created quite a buzz on social media. Akshay's fanpage on Instagram shared the collage highlight the same. This triggered an interesting conversation in the comment section. Fans were curious enough to know whether there was budget constraint or both the scenes were shot on the same day.

''It's not the budget guys... Paaji ko time nahi mila hoga shooting ke beech me,'' wrote a social media user. Some drop hilarious comments. One commented, ''Ek ka double karta hai'', while the other comment reads, ''Zor zor se chilake sabko scheme batade!''. That meme featuring Akshay. Remember?

There were also some who took a dig at Housefull 4's box office performance. ''Nhi kiya notice..kyun ki housefull 4 dekhi hi nhi'', the comment read.

Good Newwz, which features Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead roles has been directed by Raj Mehta. Recently, the makers released the first song of the film titled Chandigarh Mein. The peppy track also features producer Karan Johar, rapper Badshah and singer Harrdy Sandhu in the video.

Talking about their film, Akshay said that through Good Newwz, they are bringing a serious subject in a bit commercial way. "IVF ki vajah se 8 million babies have come in this world. There are so many families who cannot have babies and because of this technology, it has come out in such a good way. Through this film, we are bringing this serious subject thoda commercially to the audience," Akshay had said.

The movie is slated to hit the screens on December 27.