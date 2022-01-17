Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAY KUMAR Akshay Kumar reminisces '21 years of adventure' with wife Twinkle Khanna on their anniversary; see pic

Bollywood power couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna celebrated their wedding anniversary on Monday. To mark the day special for his dear wife Twinkle, Akshay penned a heartfelt note alongside an adorable picture of the duo. He said, "Twenty one years since we’ve been married and yet it feels like I’m just getting to know her. Thank you for making each day feel like the first Happy Anniversary Tina #21YearsOfAdventure."

In a candid picture, Akshay is seen sitting across a table with his wife. Twinkle dropped a red heart emoticon in the comments section.

Earlier in the day, she has also wished her husband with a hilarious pos, writing, "On our 21st anniversary, we have a chat. Me: You know, we are so different that if we met at a party today, I don’t know if I would even talk to you. Him: I would definitely talk to you. Me: Why am I not surprised. So like what? You would ask me out? Him: No, I would say, ‘Bhabhi ji, how is Bhai Sahab, kids fine? Ok Namaste.' #21yearsoflaughter (sic)."

Akshay is currently vacationing with his family members in Rajasthan. Recently, the Sooryavanshi actor took to Instagram and posted a video clip featuring him and his daughter Nitara feeding the cows.

Take a look:

On the work front, Akshay was last seen in Anand L Rai's Atrangi Re alongside Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. He has several films in the pipeline including Abhishek Sharma's Ram Setu with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha; Raksha Bandhan with Bhumi Pednekar, and Bachchan Pandey with Kriti Sanon. He also has Prithviraj with Manushi Chhillar; OMG 2 with Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam and Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi in the pipeline.