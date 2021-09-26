Akshay Kumar reacts after Inspector finds loophole in 'Sooryavanshi' BTS picture ft. Ranveer, Ajay, Rohit

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AKSHAY KUMAR Akshay Kumar reacts after Inspector finds loophole in 'Sooryavanshi' BTS picture ft. Ranveer, Ajay

Bollywood actor Slkshay Kumar on Saturday treated his fans and followers with a BTS picture from the sets of his upcoming film 'Sooryavanshi' announcing the releases date of Rohit Shetty directorial. Now, the picture has left social media users pondering whether the cops have been rightfully portrayed in the movie.

In the image, Akshay, Ranveer, and Ajay can be seen chit-chatting with filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The stars are in the police uniform. However, the post did not go down well with a few netizens when Spl DGP RK Vij found a loophole in the particular image.

"Inspector sahab baithe hai (tan kar) aur SP Sahab khade, aise nahi hota hai janab," the inspector tweeted. Another social media user commented, "These people do not have any idea about protocols."

Responding to DGP's tweet, Akshay clarified that it was just a BTS picture and everyone associated with the film has the highest regard for police forces. "Janab ye toh behind the scenes photo hai. Hum kalakar logo ke lie jaise hi camera on hua, ekdum protocol wapas. Regards forever to our great police forces. Hope you like the film when you watch it," he wrote.

After Akshay's clarification, DGP stated that his comments were in a 'lighter vein'. "Thank you for your response and respect you showed for the forces @akshaykumar. My comment was also in a lighter vein," DGP replied.

Speaking about the film, Akshay informed that the cop drama will be releasing on Diwali this year. Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn have cameos in the film. The release confirmation came shortly after the Maharashtra government announced that theatres will be opened in the state in October.

The film also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role. It was originally scheduled to release on March 24, 2020, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

