Sunday, November 13, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Akshay Kumar posts photo from Statue of Unity, fans say 'poori duniya ghum lo par Hera Pheri 3 mat chhodo'

Akshay Kumar posts photo from Statue of Unity, fans say 'poori duniya ghum lo par Hera Pheri 3 mat chhodo'

Akshay Kumar has confirmed that he is not doing Hera Pheri 3. Kartik Aaryan has replaced the superstar in the popular comedy series. Fans seemed very disappointed and started demanding his comeback. Find out how fans are reacting.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Published on: November 13, 2022 17:30 IST
Akshay Kumar
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@AKSHAYKUMAR Akshay Kumar's Instagram post

The Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar has shared a picture from the Statue of Unity, the world's tallest statue depicting the Indian freedom fighter Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, from Gujarat. Akshay's back can be seen as he faces the tourist destination in the photo, which he captioned, "I am in Ekta Nagar, home to Statue of Unity the world’s tallest statue. So much to do here in the lap of nature. Have you been here?".

See the post here:

In the past few days news of Akshay Kumar not being part of 'Hera Pheri 3' has been doing the rounds and fans seemed quite disappointed. The actor himself confirmed on Saturday that he is no longer a part of the cult comedy series Hera Pheri co-starring Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty. The heartbroken fans started trending 'No Akshay Kumar no Hera Pheri' on social media. One of his fans commented, "Sir bhale hi puri duniya ghum lo par please hera pheri 3 mat chodo", while another of his fan requested that his fandom is ready to pay his fees for the movie as they wrote, "Hum fans chanda ikattha karke aapki Hera Pheri 3 ki fees de denge Raju Bhai, Hera Pheri 3 sign kar lo".

Another comment read, "I am not feeling well, it's kind of pain in my heart after listening to the news that you are not doing Hera Pheri 3. I watch the film many times coz the only reason is you. Sir, now you're saying you're not doing Hera Pheri, it's heartbreaking you're my only favourite actor from my childhood till now and forever".

The news of Kartik Aryan replacing Akshay Kumar was confirmed by the most versatile actor in Bollywood, Paresh Rawal. It is not the first time that Kartik is getting into the shoes of Akshay, earlier also Kartik replaced the Khiladi in the horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' earlier this year. Well, we all wish to see Akshay entertaining us once again with his classic comic timings but it seems fans need to adjust this time and accept the changes.

Related Stories
Paresh Rawal CONFIRMES Kartik Aaryan for Hera Pheri 3. Are Suniel Shetty-Akshay Kumar missing?

Paresh Rawal CONFIRMES Kartik Aaryan for Hera Pheri 3. Are Suniel Shetty-Akshay Kumar missing?

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar memes take over Twitter after Kartik Aaryan's confirmation

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar memes take over Twitter after Kartik Aaryan's confirmation

Unhappy with Hera Pheri 3 script: Akshay Kumar breaks silence on Kartik Aaryan replacing him

Unhappy with Hera Pheri 3 script: Akshay Kumar breaks silence on Kartik Aaryan replacing him

Also Read: Not Shah Rukh Khan but his bodyguard was stopped at Mumbai airport by customs

Also Read: Rakesh Kumar Death: Mr Natwarlal director, who helmed multiple Amitabh Bachchan hits dies; prayer meet today

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News