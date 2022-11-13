Akshay Kumar posts photo from Statue of Unity, fans say 'poori duniya ghum lo par Hera Pheri 3 mat chhodo'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@AKSHAYKUMAR Akshay Kumar's Instagram post

The Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar has shared a picture from the Statue of Unity, the world's tallest statue depicting the Indian freedom fighter Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, from Gujarat. Akshay's back can be seen as he faces the tourist destination in the photo, which he captioned, "I am in Ekta Nagar, home to Statue of Unity the world’s tallest statue. So much to do here in the lap of nature. Have you been here?".

In the past few days news of Akshay Kumar not being part of 'Hera Pheri 3' has been doing the rounds and fans seemed quite disappointed. The actor himself confirmed on Saturday that he is no longer a part of the cult comedy series Hera Pheri co-starring Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty. The heartbroken fans started trending 'No Akshay Kumar no Hera Pheri' on social media. One of his fans commented, "Sir bhale hi puri duniya ghum lo par please hera pheri 3 mat chodo", while another of his fan requested that his fandom is ready to pay his fees for the movie as they wrote, "Hum fans chanda ikattha karke aapki Hera Pheri 3 ki fees de denge Raju Bhai, Hera Pheri 3 sign kar lo".

Another comment read, "I am not feeling well, it's kind of pain in my heart after listening to the news that you are not doing Hera Pheri 3. I watch the film many times coz the only reason is you. Sir, now you're saying you're not doing Hera Pheri, it's heartbreaking you're my only favourite actor from my childhood till now and forever".

The news of Kartik Aryan replacing Akshay Kumar was confirmed by the most versatile actor in Bollywood, Paresh Rawal. It is not the first time that Kartik is getting into the shoes of Akshay, earlier also Kartik replaced the Khiladi in the horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' earlier this year. Well, we all wish to see Akshay entertaining us once again with his classic comic timings but it seems fans need to adjust this time and accept the changes.

