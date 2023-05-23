Akshay Kumar offers prayers at Kedarnath temple| Watch the video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM: @AKKILOVERS Akshay Kumar came out from the Kedarnath temple and greeted fans who were cheering for him.

Actor Akshay Kumar traveled to Uttarakhand to offer prayers and seek blessings at the Kedarnath temple. In a video that is now going viral on social media, the actor was seen talking to a few people inside the complex after darshan. He also had yellow and red colors smeared on his forehead. After exiting the temple, Akshay greeted his fans with folded hands. People were even heard cheering and chanting as the actor emerged from the temple.

Dressed in a black outfit, the actor exuded a serene aura, as he undertook the trek to seek blessings. Despite the strict security measures implemented to ensure a smooth and peaceful visit, Akshay Kumar’s presence drew a large number of enthusiastic fans.

Earlier, Akshay shared a picture of the Kedarnath temple on his Instagram account. He captioned the post in Hindi, “Jai Baba Bholenath”. He also added the song Har Har Shambhu Shiv Mahadeva as the background music.

Akshay’s trip comes days after he unveiled his song Kya Loge Tum, sung by B Praak. The song has been picturized by Akshay and Amyra Dastur. Previously Akshay and B Praak collaborated on the song Filhaal and Filhaal 2 which received massive responses from the fans.

Recently, there was news that Rohit Shetty had pulled off the ultimate casting coup for his next cop film Singham Again. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Singham Again will feature Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff, and Deepika Padukone.

Akshay Kumar will next be seen in OMG: Oh My God 2 alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. The official release date of the film is yet to be revealed. Apart from that, he also has an action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, directed by Ali Abbas Zaffar. He will be seen with Tiger Shroff in the film, which is slated to release in theatres on Eid next year.

He has an official Hindi remake of Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru, and the Marathi film Veer Daudale Saat, where he will be seen playing the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

