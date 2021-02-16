Akshay Kumar mourns demise of his Kesari co-star Sandeep Nahar, urges people to seek help if ever feeling low

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAY KUMAR Akshay Kumar mourns demise of his Kesari co-star Sandeep Nahar,

Bollywood actor Sandeep Nahar who rose to fame with Kesari and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story recently took to his Facebook profile and posted a note before taking his life. The actor, who passed away on Monday had posted a video before committing suicide. The police official said Nahar probably made this video around three hours before his death. In the video, the actor revealed that he is going to commit suicide and the reason behind taking this extreme step. Now, his Kesari co-star Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to mourn the sad demise of Nahar.

In an emotional note, Akshay wrote "Heartbreaking to know about #SandeepNahar’s passing away. A smiling young man passionate for food as I remember him from Kesari. Life’s unpredictable. Please seek help if ever feeling low. Peace for his soul."

Meanwhile, the late actor also attached a video of himself in which he looked stressed and worried. In the clip, he talked about his life's suffering and the troubles he had been going through in both his personal and professional life. The actor said that he might take an adverse step to end his life as he is quite exhausted coping with the toxic relationship that he shares with his wife Kanchan Sharma.

He further stated that Kanchan and he fight almost daily on petty issues, and in turn, it is affecting his professional life too.

In the video, the actor clarified that if he takes a step to end his life, his family shouldn’t be blamed, as Kanchan might try to frame them because she hates them.

Reportedly, the official said they are awaiting post mortem report to understand the cause of Nahar's death and how he died. Further investigation is underway.