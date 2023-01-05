Akshay Kumar meets Adityanath in Mumbai, says Bollywood awaiting opening of UP film city

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SP_AKKIAN Akshay Kumar meets Yogi Adityanath in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Mumbai and discussed the upcoming film city in the northern state. The meeting at a city hotel where Yogi Adityanath arrived earlier in the day for a Mumbai visit lasted for 35 minutes, said a statement from the UP CM's office. Kumar urged Adityanath to watch his latest film "Ram Setu" and said the Hindi film industry was keenly awaiting the (opening of) film city which the Uttar Pradesh government is developing as it will provide a new alternative, the statement said.

The chief minister noted that films play an important role in creating social awareness and promoting social and national causes, it said. Filmmakers should give importance to the issues of social and national consciousness while selecting subjects, Adityanath added. His government will soon unveil a new film policy with single window clearance system, Adityanath said. The film city of Uttar Pradesh will be of global standards, he said.

During the meeting, which spanned 35 minutes, Kumar informed the UP CM that there is a great deal of excitement in the Indian film industry around the Film City project. Many big production houses, producers, directors and actors are waiting for the film city in UP to be up and running, the actor is learnt to have told CM Adityanath. He said the development of a world class Film and Infotainment City in UP will provide a new option to those in the movie business to plan their projects.

Adityanath also invited Akshay Kumar to visit Uttar Pradesh, the statement said.

