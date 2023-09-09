Akshay Kumar visits Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain on birthday, Shikhar Dhawan spotted too | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Akshay Kumar turns 56

Akshay Kumar is celebrating his 56th birthday today. The actor, who started his Bollywood career with Saugandh in 1991, has established himself as one of the most prolific actors in Bollywood. On his birthday, he visited the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain with his family and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan.

In the viral video, Akshay Kumar can be seen in a saffron dhoti and folding his hands during the Aarti at Mahakaleshawar Temple. In another video, the cricketer Shikhar Dhawan can also be spotted wearing a white kurta and attending the Aarti.

Watch the video here:



Soon after the video went viral, the actor's fans came together to wish him on his birthday on social media and reacted to the video. One fan wrote, "Man of classes and Masses. HBD KHILADI KUMAR." Another user wrote, "Happy Birthday To The One And Only AKSHAY KUMAR."

Check out Twitter reactions here:

Akshay Kumar was last seen in OMG 2 wherein he portrayed the role of Lord Shiva. Co-starring Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, the film clashed with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 at the box office and managed to enter the Rs 100 crore club. The total earnings of the film are reported to be Rs 211.14 crore.

Fondly known as Khiladi Kumar, the actor announced his next film Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue ahead of his birthday. Co-starring Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, and Rajesh Sharma, the film is based on the Raniganj Coalfields collapse of 1989 in West Bengal. Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the film is slated for a theatrical release on October 5. The makers have already dropped the teaser.

Watch the teaser of Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue:

