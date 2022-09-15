Akshay Kumar lends support to hairstylist Milan Jadhav's family post demise

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAYKUMAR Akshay Kumar lends support to hairstylist Milan Jadhav's family

Akshay Kumar is one of the most celebrated stars in show business who is regarded for giving back to society in various ways. The actor previously donated Rs 50 lakh to support artists who were struggling to survive during the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, the actor shared the tragic news of the passing of his hairdresser, Milan Jadhav, with whom he had worked for 15 long years. Now, according to reports, the actor is lending support to his family after his death.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the actor was shocked by Milan Jadhav's sudden demise and soon after hearing the news, he promised his family to take care of them. The source said, "Milan was very close to Akki (Akshay Kumar). He fell sick recently & when doctors did all the tests, they got to know he had 4th stage cancer. Akshay was in shock. He is totally saddened by the news of his death. Akshay immediately after hearing the news, spoke to his family & consoled them and promised to look after them."

For the unversed, on Monday, September 12, Akshay Kumar's hairdresser, Milan Jadhav passed away after battling cancer. The actor took to social media to remember him and wrote how he stood out of the crowd with his art and infectious smile. Sharing a throwback picture, he wrote, "You stood out of the crowd with your funky hairstyles and infectious smile. Always ensured not even one hair of mine was out of place. The life of the set, my hairdresser for more than 15 years…Milan Jadhav. Still can’t believe you’ve left us…I will miss you Milano Om shanti".

After he shared the heartbreaking news, several people took to the comment section to express their condolences to Milan.

Akshay Kumar's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in the Ranjit Tiwari directorial alongside Rakul Preet Singh. The film opened to a mixed reception.

The actor has a slew of films lined up. He will be seen in OMG 2- Oh My God! 2 with Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi. He will also be seen in Gorkha, playing the role of Major General Ian Cardozo. Also, he has Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi. Besides this, he also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in which he will be sharing the screen with Tiger Shroff. He also has Capsule Gill, Ram Setu, and Soorarai Pottru remake, which is yet-to-be-titled.

DON'T MISS

Video of Ranbir Kapoor brushing off Alia Bhatt as she fixes his hair in public goes viral | Watch

Jacqueline Fernandez admits being in relationship with Sukesh Chandrashekhar, grilled over 8 hours

Shehnaaz Gill Upcoming movies: Actress shares she has 4-5 films in the pipeline | Deets

Latest Entertainment News