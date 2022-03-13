Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon visit National Museum of Indian Cinema ahead of Bachchhan Paandey's release; pics

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@NMICMUMBAI Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon's Bachchhan Paandey is all set to arrive in cinemas on March 18

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar along with Kriti Sanon and the cast and crew of their upcoming film 'Bachchhan Paandey' visited the National Museum of Indian Cinema (NMIC) on Sunday, as the museum reopens for the public post-pandemic. As part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the National Museum of Indian Cinema displayed the vintage and the classic car club of India exhibition for the cast of the action-comedy feature film 'Bachchhan Paandey'.

The reopening of the Museum happens in collaboration with The Vintage and Classic Car Club of India (VCCCI) which is conducting a vintage car exhibition at the museum premises.

The director of the film 'Bachchhan Paandey' - Farhad Samji, producer Sajid Nadiadwala along with Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon graced the occasion.

Talking on the occasion Neerja Sekhar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said "National Museum of Indian Cinema has been a dream project which was inaugurated by Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji in 2019. Pandemic has kept museum-goers and cinema lovers away from NMIC for long We now want to welcome people back here."

The museum showcases the contributions of the legends across India, the equipment and interactive media keeps the visitors engrossed. The Museum shall continue to periodically upgrade and keep adding to the cinema world.

Ravinder Bhakar, Managing Director NFDC India, informed that "In the days to come you will realize that it will clearly stand out as a unique Museum. What really makes the National Museum of Indian Cinema unique is the invaluable assets and artefacts it displays and stands out as a distinctive structure in itself, it empowers filmmakers and general audiences and takes you into a nostalgic journey."

Akshay said, "I'm overwhelmed to be here. Indeed it was a pleasure associating with NMIC, I have grown up watching the celebrated films over the years, and everybody should come & see this magnificent film museum. If I could add, I'd say it's almost like a place of worship for a filmmaker as the works of legendary filmmakers have been respectfully archived and portrayed here."

Adding to that Kriti said, "I was so impressed after exploring the museum, its curation is so delightful and I didn't know Chandralekha was the first South Indian film that became prominent throughout India and it inspired South Indian producers to market their films in North India and also the most expensive film made in India in the 1940s. The Children's section floor was my favourite, which is activity-based and so immersive."

The Museum is open to the public from Tuesday to Sunday between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and remains closed on Mondays and public holidays.