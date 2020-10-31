Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi makers release latest poster with new title

Image Source : TWITTER/@AKSHAYKUMAR Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani on latest Laxmmi poster

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani's upcoming film Laxmmi, earlier titled Laxmmi Bomb, has been keeping the fans excited for its release this Diwali. The trailer of the film released earlier this month and impressed the viewers for its one-liners as well as Akshay's role as a transgender. However, it faced a roadblock when the makers received a legal notice from the Rajasthan-based outfit, Shri Rajput Karni Sena, claiming that the name Laxmmi Bomb was demeaning towards Goddess Laxmi, adding that the title insulted sentiments.

As a result, Laxmmi Bomb changed to Laxmmi, following the suggestion of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The decision was taken by Akshay along with co-producers Shabinaa Khan and Tusshar Kapoor on Thursday. The makers shared the latest poster of the film with the new title which looks as enticing

Akshay and Kiara are all set to promote their film on the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. This year, Akshay has completed 25 years in Bollywood and he celebrated the same on the show. To celebrate the occasion, the cast of the comedy show gifted the actor various things among which was a money-counting machine. Host Kapil Sharma gifted the cast counting machine and Akshay's reaction left him speechless.

Akshay said, "This is a money counting machine, which he has brought from his home. He is the one who eats half of the money being made in the industry." Talking about others, Bharti Singh gave him a silver mug, Kiku Sharda presented him a replica of the Taj Mahal and Krushna Abhishek gave him a watch since he wakes up early in the morning. Check out the video-

Akshay Kumar looked dapper in an orange jumpsuit while Kiara Advani stole the show in a saree. The duo has reunited for Laxmmi Bomb after they appeared together in the 2019 film Good Newwz. In Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay is seen donning a saree as he plays the role of a transgender. The film is a remake of the Tamil horror comedy, "Muni 2: Kanchana", which director Raghava Lawrence made in 2011.

