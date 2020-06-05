Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAYKUMARFANBASE Akshay Kumar is the only Indian to feature on Forbes 2020 World’s 100 Highest-Paid Celebrities

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is the only Indian celebrity to feature on Forbes 2020 list of World’s 100 Highest-Paid celebrities. While the actor's rank has witnessed a drop from last year, he is the only actor from Bollywood to feature in the Top 100 list. Forbes also revealed the actor's earning and said that Akshay had an estimated $48.5 million earnings this year, compared to $65 million last year. From the 33rd spot, Akshay has dropped to 52nd spot.

Forbes called Akshay the highest-earning star in Bollywood and wrote, "A bankable movie star, he commands up to $13 million upfront for films like the upcoming Bachan Pandey and Bell Bottom." They also called him, "one of India’s most philanthropic celebrities who donated $4.5 million to coronavirus relief in the country."

Kylie Jenner has topped the list with estimated earnings of $590 million. Her net worth had increased in the last 12 months from the sale of a 51% stake in her Kylie Cosmetics line to Coty in 2019. Other stars who featured in Top 100 are Roger Federer, Lionel Messi, Lady Gaga, Katty Perry, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Angelina Jolie among others.

Kim Kardashian's husband Kanye West is on the second spot with an estimated earning of $170 million.

Forbes list is created by estimating the pre-tax earnings from June 2019 to June 2020 of the celebrities. It deducts fees for managers based on data from Nielson, movie database IMDB, interviews and industry experts.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage