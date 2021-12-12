Sunday, December 12, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Here's what Akshay Kumar did when his Atrangi Re co-star Dhanush said that he 'always looks up to him'

Here's what Akshay Kumar did when his Atrangi Re co-star Dhanush said that he 'always looks up to him'

The earlier launched trailer of Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re' gave audiences a glimpse of the core of the film, a complicated love triangle among the characters played by Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, and Akshay. The film is set to release on December 24 only on Disney Plus Hotstar.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 12, 2021 22:32 IST
Akshay Kumar, Dhanush
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAY KUMAR

Here's what Akshay Kumar did when his Atrangi Re co-star Dhanush said that he 'always looks up to him'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Sunday (December 12) caught up with his 'Atrangi Re' co-star Dhanush and shared a selfie of their moment on social media. The 'Sooryavanshi' actor took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture in which featured both the actors. In the post's caption, Akshay wrote, "Today my #AtrangiRe co-star @dhanushkraja came calling. 'Sir, I always look up to you,' he said. I replied, 'I look up to your amazing talent.' Then we both looked up. And this happened."

Take a look:

The image showed Dhanush wearing light blue colour denim paired with a black tee. He wore a dark blue jacket on top of it. On the other hand, Akshay could be seen sporting an off-white coloured jumpsuit that he paired with a black cap.

The earlier launched trailer of Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re' gave audiences a glimpse of the core of the film, a complicated love triangle among the characters played by Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, and Akshay. Sharing the trailer of the film Akshay had written, "#Garda udaa diya…ab hosh udaane ka time! We’ve made #AtrangiRe with lots of passion for filmmaking. Hope you give your love to all of us, including the animated elephant in the teaser. Streaming from 24th Dec on @disneyplushotstar."

Also read: Atrangi Re: Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aanand L Rai and others launch music album with AR Rehman

The film has been written by Himanshu Sharma and is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films. 'Atrangi Re' is set to release on December 24 only on Disney Plus Hotstar.

-with ANI inputs

Write a comment

Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News