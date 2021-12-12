Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAY KUMAR Here's what Akshay Kumar did when his Atrangi Re co-star Dhanush said that he 'always looks up to him'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Sunday (December 12) caught up with his 'Atrangi Re' co-star Dhanush and shared a selfie of their moment on social media. The 'Sooryavanshi' actor took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture in which featured both the actors. In the post's caption, Akshay wrote, "Today my #AtrangiRe co-star @dhanushkraja came calling. 'Sir, I always look up to you,' he said. I replied, 'I look up to your amazing talent.' Then we both looked up. And this happened."

Take a look:

The image showed Dhanush wearing light blue colour denim paired with a black tee. He wore a dark blue jacket on top of it. On the other hand, Akshay could be seen sporting an off-white coloured jumpsuit that he paired with a black cap.

The earlier launched trailer of Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re' gave audiences a glimpse of the core of the film, a complicated love triangle among the characters played by Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, and Akshay. Sharing the trailer of the film Akshay had written, "#Garda udaa diya…ab hosh udaane ka time! We’ve made #AtrangiRe with lots of passion for filmmaking. Hope you give your love to all of us, including the animated elephant in the teaser. Streaming from 24th Dec on @disneyplushotstar."

Also read: Atrangi Re: Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aanand L Rai and others launch music album with AR Rehman

The film has been written by Himanshu Sharma and is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films. 'Atrangi Re' is set to release on December 24 only on Disney Plus Hotstar.

-with ANI inputs