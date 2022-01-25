Follow us on Image Source : WIKIPEDIA/TWITTER-KHILADIGROUP_ Akshay Kumar congratulates 'director friend' Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi for receiving Padma Shri

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind approved the conferment of 128 Padma Awards ahead the 73rd Republic Da celebration. The list comprises 4 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri awards. Thirty-four of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 posthumous awardees. Amongst the list was the name of director Chandraprakash Dwivedi who is best known for directing television epic "Chanakya" and critical hit "Pinjar." As soon as the announcement came, Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to congratulate him for receiving the fourth highest civilian award of the country.

The Bollywood actor took to Twitter and wrote, "Heartwarming to see some great names in the #PadmaAwards list. Amazing achievers from Science, Armed Forces, Sports, Industry, Art… And of course my director friend Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Super proud."

Apart from Chandraprakash Dwivedi. renowned classical vocalist Dr Prabha Atre of the Kirana Gharana was on Tuesday awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the nation's second-highest civilian honour.

Veteran actor Victor Banerjee, known for films such as Satyajit Ray classic "Ghare Baire" and David Lean's epic "A Passage of India", was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian award of the country.

The names from Indian arts field who have been chosen for Padma Awards also include Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Bawa (posthumous) and classical musician Rashid Khan, who will be felicitated with Padma Bhushan.

Popular playback singer Sonu Nigam and veteran actor Sowcar Janaki have also been conferred the Padma Shri.

Besides Nigam, Dwivedi and Janaki, the list for Padma Shri awardees also includes Nalini and Kamalini Asthana, Madhuri Barthwal, S Ballesh Bhajantri, Khandu Wangchuk Bhutia, Sulochana Chavan, Lourembam Bino Devi, Shyamamani Devi, Arjun Singh Dhurve, Gosaveedu Shaik Hassan (posthumous), Shivnath Mishra, among others.

