Akshay Kumar completes 30 years in cinema, YRF celebrates through special 'Prithviraj' poster

Actor Akshay Kumar has completed 30 years in the Hindi film industry and Yash Raj Films celebrated his special milestone by creating a new 'Prithviraj' poster, which features every single film that the actor has been a part of. Akshay in a video shared by the production house is heard saying: "It didn't even cross my mind that this activity is happening to celebrate my 30 years in cinema! It's fascinating that 30 years have passed since my first film Saugandh!

"The first shot of my film career was at Ooty and it was an action shot! Thank you very much for this gesture. This is really special."

Akshay's next 'Prithviraj' is based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. He is essaying the role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly against the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor.

The film has been directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is best known for directing the television epic 'Chanakya' and the critically acclaimed film 'Pinjar'. Manushi Chhillar plays the role of King Prithviraj's beloved Sanyogita.

The film is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.