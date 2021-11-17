'Our cute Sooryavanshi': Check out this adorable childhood pic of Akshay Kumar

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAY KUMAR Akshay Kumar

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai surprised fans by sharing an adorable childhood photo of Akshay Kumar. To congratulate the actor on the success of his recent release, Sooryavanshi, Rai posted a throwback photo of Akshay from his childhood and penned a note for the actor. Taking to his Instagram story, Rai dug out this cute monochrome snap of the superstar and wrote, "Congrats @akshaykumar sir. Our cute #sooryavanshi doing magic."

Floored by the gesture, Akshay too shared the photo on his social media account and thanked Aanand for the post. Take a look at Akshay Kumar's childhood photo:

Sooryavanshi, headlined by superstar Akshay Kumar, was released during the Diwali weekend and saw an overwhelming response at the domestic box office. The Katrina Kaif-starrer crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in just 5 days as a part of its India business. "Sooryavanshi" is credited as the film which has revived the exhibition sector for Hindi cinema after the industry was severely hit due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The film was originally planned to be released in March 2020, but was delayed indefinitely after cinema halls shut following the nationwide lockdown. When a new release date of March this year was announced, the makers had to push the movie again due to the second wave of the pandemic.

"Sooryavanshi" marks Shetty's fourth film in the cop universe after the "Singham" franchise led by Ajay Devgn and "Simmba", featuring Ranveer Singh.

The film follows the story of Mumbai's Anti-Terrorism Squad chief DCP Veer Sooryavanshi (Kumar), who stops a deadly terror attack on the city. It also stars Katrina Kaif and features Devgn and Singh in extended cameos.

Meanwhile, Akshay has a super busy lineup. The actor has recently wrapped up the shoot of Aanand L Rai's directorial film 'Raksha Bandhan'. Also starring Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role, the film is all set to release in theatres on August 11, 2022.

Apart from 'Raksha Bandhan', Akshay and Aanand have also collaborated for the upcoming film 'Atrangi Re' featuring Sara Ali Khan and south star Dhanush in lead roles. He also has Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, OMG 2 and Ram Setu in his kitty.