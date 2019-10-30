Akshay Kumar poses with Twinkle Khanna's grandmother Betty Kapadia on her 80th birthday

Akshay Kumar is currently holidaying in Shillim to celebrate 80th birthday of Betty Kapadia

Akshay Kumar is currently holidaying at a private resort in Shillim, Maharashtra with wife Twinkle Khanna and his family. The actor is here to celebrate the 80th birthday of Twinkle's grandmother, Betty Kapadia.

Twinkle shared a picture of their vacation on her Instagram. She wrote 'Grandmother’s 80th with family, friends and loads of laughter #ShilimDiaries'

In the picture, Akshay Kumar is seen with his son Aarav, wife Twinkle, Dimple Kapadia and Karan Kapadia, and other members of the family. In another picture shared by Twinkle Akshay is seen with Betty Kapadia.

Akshay is known to be a family man and often takes out time from his busy schedule to spend quality moments with his family.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar's latest release Housefull 4 is making the full use of its Diwali release and the film has already crossed the 100 crore. Meanwhile, Khiladi Kumar is gearing up for his next releases, Akshay has a number of projects lined up that includes the name of Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, and Prithviraj