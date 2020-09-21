Image Source : TWITTER/@AKKISTAAN Akshay Kumar breaks his 18-year-old rule, suggests double shifts for finishing 'Bell Bottom'

Actor Akshay Kumar who is known for his well-disciplined routine, broke his cardinal rule of working only eight hours a week and recommended the team 'Bell Bottom' to pull off a double shift. Currently being shot in the beautiful highlands of Scotland, it happens to be the first Bollywood film post the pandemic to fly a massive large cast and crew in a chartered plane to Scotland. Aware of the precious time lost to the initial 14 days of quarantine after landing in Scotland, Akshay realised the financial hit the producers would have to take, given the huge size of the unit.

That's when he decided to break his cardinal rule of working eight hours a day, after 18 years, only for Pooja Entertainment's film 'Bell Bottom.' Akshay managed to surprise everyone by recommending a double shift -- two simultaneous units shooting to ensure that the shoot goes on the fast track and save the producers their money. The unit has been shooting simultaneously with the local teams in double shifts making it the first film of its kind post lockdown -- maximizing every day by packing in more into every available hour.

Soon after Akshay Kumar and team, leading lady Vaani Kapoor joined them in Scotland to begin her shoot. She was thrilled and said she has been waiting to be back on the sets. "It feels surreal that I'm starting to shoot for a film! Being back on the set is a moment I have been dearly waiting for, and I can't wait to finally start shooting. I will be stepping out of Mumbai too after five months, and boarding a flight to work. It seems I did all this in another lifetime," Vaani had said.

Bell Bottom is an espionage thriller and will be set in the 1980s. The film is about one of India’s forgotten heroes. It will star Akshay and Vaani Kapoor as its lead pair with Huma and Lara in prominent roles. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari and written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh, the film is being produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani under the banner of Pooja Entertainment, in association with Emmay Entertainment.

