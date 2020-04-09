Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana and others thank Mumbai Police for working selflessly amid lockdown

During the nationwide lockdown, Corona warriors including doctors, nurses and police workers have been working tirelessly to keep the citizens protected. Mumbai Police shared a video on Wednesday and showed how hard they have been working when the common people are staying at home because for them Mumbai is first. Now, many Bollywood celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana and others have thanked the Mumbai Police for their selfless service.

Akshay Kumar took to twitter and shared a video thanking them. He wrote, "Name : Akshay Kumar City : Mumbai ...Mere aur mere parivaar ki taraf se...

Police, Nagar Nigam ke workers, doctors, nurses, NGOs, volunteers, government officials, vendors, building ke guards ko #DilSeThankYou"

On the other hand, Ayushmann Khurrana tweeted Mumbai Police's video and wrote, "Tumhala dhanyavad denyasathi mi nishabd jhalo ahe, parantu mi aaj tumhala hrudayapasun dhanyavad det aahe. Jai Hind!"

Actor Ajay Devgn, who has played the role of a Mumbai Police officer in his film Singham, took to Twitter to share the video by the Mumbai Police which urged people to stay at home as the same is a luxury for the police officials who are currently at the frontline to combat COVID-19. "#TakingOnCoronavirus," wrote Devgn while sharing the video.

Mumbai Police has also given an amazingly witty reply to the superstar’s tweet which is unmissable. They have sent a message to everyone through this particular tweet by referring to some of the films of the actor. Here’s how the tweet reads, “Dear ‘Singham,' Just doing what ‘Khakee’ is supposed to do to ensure that things return to how they were - ‘Once upon a time in Mumbai’!” This response on the part of Mumbai Policae will surely serve as an awareness message for everyone.

Dear ‘Singham’,

Just doing what ‘Khakee’ is supposed to do to ensure that things return to how they were - ‘Once upon a time in Mumbai’! #TakingOnCorona https://t.co/iZzJNK6mPs — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 8, 2020

