Akshay Kumar-Kapil Sharma to Shah Rukh-Salman Khan: Celebs who reunited for work after 'fallout'

Shah Rukh Khan's alleged fallouts with Salman Khan, Farah Khan, Aishwarya Rai are infamous

Akshay Kumar and Kapil Sharma 'sorted' their differences recently

In the film industry, there is a popular notion that no friendship or enmity is permanent. Like it is in any other profession, rifts sometimes happen between co-stars and celebs as they work together. However, burying the hatchet and moving on to work together is not uncommon. We take a look at famous celebrities who allegedly fell out due to various reasons but reunited to work together, setting an example in the professional domain.

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi

When Jolly LLB 2 (2017) was made with Akshay Kumar replacing Arshad Warsi, it was reported that this has caused a rift between them. Five years down the line, they are working together in Bachchhan Paandey. Akshay also denied any sort of fallout with Arshad during the media address.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

Once thick as thieves, Karan Arjun co-stars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan had a major fallout in 2008. They were not on talking terms for some years after that. However, they made up and since have publicly praised each other. Salman made a cameo in SRK's Fan (2019) and they will now feature together in Tiger 3 and Pathaan. During Aryan Khan's arrest over an alleged drug case, Salman reportedly stood by SRK and family like a rock.

Akshay Kumar and Kapil Sharma

Akshay was a regular guest on The Kapil Sharma Show until there was an alleged rift between him and Kapil Sharma recently. There were reports that Akshay was upset with Kapil had joked about Akshay's much-talked about interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- without taking the PM's name -- leaving the actor tongue-tied. However, they patched up and Akshay returned to the show for Bachchhan Paandey promotions.

Aishwarya Rai and Shah Rukh Khan

Aishwarya Rai was reportedly removed from several films by Shah Rukh Khan. The latter accepted 'he was wrong ' on Simi Grewal's show and apologised to his Devdas co-star. SRK went on to feature with Aishwarya in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).

Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan

SRK and Farah had a fallout in 2012 over the latter's husband Shirish Kunder. The Main Hoon Na director explained about the matter, "We all fight with each other, Forget about friends, we fight with our family members too. They get separated and then reunite. I think if one realises what went wrong and patches up, then nothing like it. I just don't understand why do people criticise when we reunite." They later worked together in Happy New year (2014).

Govinda and Salman Khan

After 2007 film Partner, Salman Khan and Govinda became close friends. However, they were not on talking terms for some years after that due to some reasons. News reports said that Govinda was upset with Salman for not launching his daughter Tina and instead choosing Sonakshi Sinha for Dabangg (2012). Now, all seems fine between them and Govinda also came on Bigg Boss 15 and shared the stage with Salman.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor

After their break-up, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor featured in Udta Punjab (2016). However, they did not appear in any of the scenes together in the movie. While promoting the movie, they were on cordial terms.