Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAY KUMAR Akshay Kumar announces beta release of FAU-G's Team DeathMatch mode

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar took to social media on Sunday to announce the beta release of mobile action game FAU-G's Team DeathMatch mode. "Bullets will fly when #FAUG face their dushman in deadly team battles! Join the beta release of FAUG's Team DeathMatch mode. Limited slots only! #BharatKeVeer @vishygo @ncore_games_official," Akshay Kumar shared in an Instagram post.

Take a look:

Akshay had launched the mobile action game Fearless and United Guards (FAU-G) on the occasion of India's 72nd Republic Day in January this year.

The game has been developed by Bangalore based studio nCore Games, with a concept by Akshay himself. The FAU-G game is available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The game was first announced by Akshay Kumar in September 2020, post PUB-G ban.

While announcing the same, the actor had tweeted, "Supporting PM @narendramodi's AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game, Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20 per cent of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG".

Earlier, the actor shared first look of his much-awaited music video. Filhall 2. Sharing the first look, Akshay revealed that the song will be called 'Filhall 2- Mohabbat.' In the first poster, Akshay can be seen seated on a bike while Nupur Sanon embraces him from the back. The duo looks gorgeous, complementing each other. The teaser of the song will be out on June 30th.

Akshay Kumar promised that Filhall 2- Mohabbat will touch your souls. He wrote, "And the pain continues… If Filhall touched your heart, Filhaal 2 - Mohabbat will touch your soul... Here’s the first look. Stay tuned, teaser releasing on 30th June!."

Also read: National Crush Rashmika Mandanna warns fan who turned up at her home to meet her

Akshay Kumar will star in Bachchan Pandey. He also has several other exciting films in the pipeline including 'Ram Setu', 'Housefull 5', 'Atrangi Re', 'Bell Bottom' and 'Sooryavanshi'.

-with IANS inputs