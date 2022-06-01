Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar pay tribute to Prithviraj Chauhan at Delhi fort Qila Rai Pitora

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar visit Delhi

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and actress Manushi Chhillar are thoroughly enjoying the promotion of their film Samrat Prithviraj. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 3 in three different languages that are Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Recently, the lead pair of the film along with their director Chadraprakash Dwivedi visited Delhi to pay their respect to Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan at his Delhi fort Qila Rai Pithora.

Qila Rai Pithora is a fortified complex in India’s capital city and was the centre point of Prithviraj's reign. The team visited this fort to pay their respect with a brave warrior flag and some sweets. Akshay walked barefoot to seek blessings from the mighty King statue, who sacrificed everything to protect the freedom of the country.

For the day Akshay and Manushi looked opted to go with traditional attires. Akshay looked dashing in peach and white kurta pajama, and Manushi looked beautiful in an all-white ensemble.

While talking about Samrat Prithviraj, director Dwivedi said, "As a team, we wanted to give the most glorious salute to the spirit of Samrat Prithviraj through our film and also our promotional campaign."

"We hope that we have managed to do that and honour one of Bharatmata's bravest warriors who stood up against invaders who wanted to kill and loot and disrespect our country and countrymen."

The director added: "We humbly hail the Samrat for being a beacon of hope and courage and we are overwhelmed to place the flag that represented freedom and honour at Samrat Prithviraj's statue at Qila Rai Pithora. We hope every Indian watches our film to understand the sacrifice that one man did for our country."

The team is not leaving any stone unturned to promote their film. Right, from taking part in promotional events to visiting different holy cities to perform Puja and Aarti. They are doing everything. Before flying to Delhi they were last seen in Somnath and Varanasi performing prayers and rituals.

