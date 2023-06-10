Akash Ambani & Shloka Mehta reveal the name of their baby girl, fans shower love

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Akash Ambani & Shloka Mehta

Akash Ambani, the elder son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and his wife Shloka Mehta Ambani named their daughter Veda. On May 31, Akash and Shloka welcomed their second child. They were blessed with a baby girl. Also, the couple is proud parents to their two-year-old son Prithvi Ambani. He was born in December 2021.

Days after welcoming their second baby, Akash and Shloka revealed her name. The duo has named their munchkin, Veda Akash Ambani. The couple announced the news through a social media post. The post read, "With the grace of Lord Krishna and the blessings of Dhirubhai & Kokilaben Ambani, Prithvi is thrilled to announce the birth of his little baby sister — Veda Akash Ambani."

Veda is a girl's name of Sanskrit origin and it means 'knowledge' or 'wisdom'. Soon after the name was revealed, fans were quick to shower love on Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's grandson. A fan wrote, "The girl who has knowledge of वेद very nice and unique bcz my niece also has a same name." Another fan wrote, "loved the names..Aakash - Prithvi..Veda - Shloka." A third comment wrote, "Wowww yr so thoughtful..... Father Aakash to beta Prithvi..... Mother shloka to beti Veda....."

The news of Shloka's second pregnancy broke out during the launch and opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai wherein Shloka flaunted her baby bump for the first time. Just a few days ago, Shloka and Akash Ambani were spotted visiting Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai with Mukesh Ambani. Prithvi was also seen with them.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta tied the knot on March 9, 2019. A host of A-listers - Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Rekha, Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty were among the celebrities on the guest list.

Shloka Mehta is the daughter of diamond merchant Russell Mehta. She and Akash were high school sweethearts. They know each other for a very long period of time and both families actually hail from Gujarat. Their love story is nothing but dreamy. Both of them completed their schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai, and they both were classmates. It was Akash who had a crush on Shloka, and well, we all know the rest.

