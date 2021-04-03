Akanksha Puri has this to say on wedding rumours with Mika Singh: 'Fans love to see us together but...'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ AKANKSHA PURI Akanksha Puri and Mika Singh

Recent pictures and videos of Akanksha Puri and Mika Singh sparked off wedding rumours. Pictures of the couple seeking blessings together led fans to think that the duo is planning to tie the knot. Turns out it was close knit prayer meet at the singer's home. Speaking to ET Times, Akanksha clarified that the reports are untrue and the pictures and videos are from a paath (pooja) that she attended at the singer's residence.

“So this was a paath (pooja) that he (Mika Singh) kept at his residence, it’s done for positivity and good luck for future,” she told the portal adding, “I just went there to seek blessings but looks like people are assuming something else! And coincidentally this was on April fool’s day so people thought it’s some prank but these are genuine pictures and videos from his house!! Mika and I know each other for more than 12 years now, he is more like a family, he has always been there for me and we share a very strong bond!! But definitely, we are not engaged nor we have any such plans!!”

“I know, our fans love to see us together but sorry it’s not happening,” the Vighnaharta Ganesha actress said.

For the unversed, a video shared by Akanksha on Instagram, shows her and Mika visiting a gurudwara. For the caption of the video, Akanksha wrote “Seeking blessings @mikasingh,” and added a heart emoji. While she did not reveal many details, she used hashtags #yearsoftogetherness #feelingblessed #togetherforlife.

Soon after she posted the video, the comment section of post flooded with congratulatory messages for the celebrities. While many commented "congratulations," a user wrote, "Congratulations so happy fr you," another wrote, "Cute jodi.. waheguru humesha khush rakhe." Some confused users also thought it's an April Fools day post.

Also read: Akanksha Puri-Mika Singh's 'feeling blessed' video from Gurudwara spark wedding rumours